 Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Wants To Quit The Show, Calls It 'Worst Experience Of My Life'
Jad was seen breaking down after a heated argument with Bebika and Pooja Bhatt during a task.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' has returned with its second season and it has been creating waves ever since the first episode aired online. Among the most talked about contestants on the show is Lebanese model Jad Hadid, who has been in news of late for all wrong reasons.

Jad became an instant hit among the masses as well as with the other contestants as he flirted his way into the hearts of the housemates.

However, the audience were shocked to see a whole different side to Jad when he pulled down his pants and flashed his butt at Bebika Dhurve during an argument, followed by spitting while looking at her as they fought.

Jad decides to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2

In the recent episode, Jad was seen breaking down after a heated argument with Bebika and Pooja Bhatt during a task.

Later, Jad was seen breaking down and telling Jiya Shankar and Cyrus Broacha that he feels trapped in his own body.

"I can’t even speak my mind without being accused of humiliation or insult. I don’t want to talk to anyone until I leave this house. I have apologised countless times. I can’t express myself or utter a single word here," he said, amid tears.

Jad went on to say that he was fed up of housemates constantly targetting him over one mistake, for which he had already apologised. "I can’t speak, I can’t express myself. I feel like I am locked in my own self. I cannot talk to people, when someone I don’t understand their language they attack me. I am sitting like a kitten, still getting attacked by people. They keep pulling the same thing every time," he stated.

Jad calls Bigg Boss OTT 2 'worst experience of his life'

Later, Jad was seen packing his bags in the dressing room while urging Bigg Boss to let him leave the house with dignity.

As Falaq Naaz tried to console him, he was seen telling her that he had already paid for his mistake. "This was the ugliest, the worst experience of my life. I paid for my mistake highly and I am apologising every day. This is not my show, this is yours. Let me go," he cried.

He was also seen telling Abhishek Malan that he "cannot take it anymore".

