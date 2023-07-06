Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5 Highlights: Jad Hadid Spits Looking At Bebika Dhurve During Heated Captaincy Fight

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5, 2023 (Day 18) episode begins with a lively morning dance session as all the housemates groove to the song 'Raita Fail Gaya'.

Jiya Faces The Pressure

Bigg Boss announces the end of Manisha Rani's jail time. Jiya expresses frustration over the lack of roti in her ration, sparking an argument with Bebika Dhurve.

SattaBadli Task Unveiled

Bigg Boss calls for a meeting and introduces the SattaBadli task to alleviate Jiya's captaincy pressure.

Jiya is tasked with sitting on a throne for three continuous hours, while the other housemates attempt to make her step down.

Task Turns Intense

Manisha and Bebika attack Jiya with "dirty" tissues and water splashes during the task.

Abhishek puts spice mixes on Jiya's face, but is warned by Manisha and Bebika not to get it near her eyes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mixed Reactions & Conflicts

Some housemates, like Jad, Pooja, and Falaq, view the task as torture, while others, including Abhi, Bebika, and Manisha, actively participate.

Jad threatens to stop talking to Manisha if she continues the aggressive approach, but she defends her actions, stating it's part of the task.

Support & Reservations

Avinash receives backlash for supporting Jiya Shankar during the task but affirms his commitment to not remove her as he had made her captain.

Falaq Naaz advises Jad against using negative words, while Jiya tells Avinash about the burning sensation on her face but remains determined to win.

Battle Continues

Falaq and Avinash persist in assisting Jiya during the task, while she engages in verbal exchanges with Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan.

Abhishek smears slurry on Jiya's face, causing her to curse in pain, leading Bebika and Manisha to come and check on her.

Jiya Shankar accuses Bebika, Manisha, and Abhi of being torturers, but they explain it's part of the task.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jad's Outburst & Argument

Jad angrily throws something on the carpet and expresses frustration.

Arguments ensue between Jiya and Bebika, with Bebika accusing Jiya of supporting someone who shows their buttocks.

Jad spits on the ground, prompting the housemates to advise against such actions, while Abhi tells Bebika not to involve Jad in the game.

Read Also Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers Likely To Evict THIS Contestant On Coming Weekend Ka Vaar

Task Concludes, Jiya Remains Captain

The task ends with a buzzer, and Manisha and Falaq congratulate Jiya on her captaincy.

Bigg Boss announces that Jiya retains the captain's position, and nominations are fixed accordingly.

Jad demands eggs from the general food items, but Pooja refuses, citing her need for protein intake.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emotional Moments & Apologies

Bebika expresses her distress over the spitting incident to Falaq and Cyrus, who suggest talking to Bigg Boss about it.

Jad argues that Bebika is feigning tears for sympathy, discussing it with Abhi and Avinash.

Jiya advises Jad to apologize to Manisha, and he reluctantly does so, with Manisha accepting his apology.

Conversations & Reflections

Bebika discusses her feelings about Abhi with Pooja, and Cyrus joins their conversation.

Bebika tells Cyrus that she will distance herself if he spends too much time with Jad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manisha and Abhi have a conversation about the day's events, reflecting on their experiences.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 5, 2023 episode ends with Abhi, Manisha, and Falaq strolling through the garden, where Manisha impresses them with poetic self-praise.