 Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers Likely To Evict THIS Contestant On Coming Weekend Ka Vaar
The latest updates from the show have fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of this week's eviction, as the tension and anticipation build to a crescendo.

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
In a thrilling turn of events, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as the finale approaches, with only three weeks left in the competition.

NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

This week, seven contestants have found themselves on the chopping block, facing the possibility of elimination. The nominated contestants include Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naaz. With such a diverse group in danger, it's anyone's guess who will be sent home.

WHO WILL BE ELIMINATED?

According to the latest voting trends, the bottom two contestants this week are Cyrus Broacha and Falaq Naaz.

These housemates have been receiving fewer votes compared to the other five nominated contestants, making their eviction highly likely. So either Cyrus Broacha or Falaq Naaz will be shown the door to exit this week. As the tension rises, fans are anxiously awaiting the verdict.

CHAOS INSIDE THE BIGG BOSS HOUSE

Amidst the chaos, Jiya has recently assumed the role of captain inside the Bigg Boss house. However, her leadership style has been met with dissatisfaction among the other contestants.

Before becoming the captain, Jiya endured extreme conditions during a torture task and emerged stronger. Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, commended her for being deserving of the captaincy.

In the midst of these events, it has come to light that Bebika Dhurve has developed an obsession with Abhishek, which he openly acknowledged. Meanwhile, Bebika's refusal to cook for Jad Hadid has led Pooja Bhatt to label him as "schizophrenic" and come to Bebika's support.

