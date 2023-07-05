Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 4 Highlights: Jiya Shankar Becomes New Captain, Nominates Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 4, 2023 (Day 17) episode begins with Cyrus talking to Pooja Bhatt about the impact of sleep deprivation and non-veg food on his well-being. The music starts, and everyone dances joyfully at 8 am.

Bebika's Bond Concerns

Bebika shares her worries about Manisha and Abhishek's relationship with Pooja.

Jad praises Abhi for rekindling his friendship with Bebika, but Abhi clarifies he's just trying to maintain a working relationship as the captain.

Embarrassing Moment for Abhishek Malhan

Abhi accidentally dozes off while talking to Manisha, and the sirens go off. Housemates tease Abhi good-naturedly about his nap.

Task to Determine The New Captain

Bigg Boss introduces the "Fall of Captaincy" task, revealing that both captaincy and nominations are up for grabs.

Contestants must stand outside a red box and press the buzzer to win each round.

Captaincy Task Highlights

Abhishek wins the first three rounds and removes Bebika, Cyrus, and Falaq from the captaincy race.

Avinash wins the fourth round and removes Abhi, raising some jealousy accusations.

Avinash continues his winning streak and removes Manisha from the game.

In the final round, he wins and removes Pooja's name, making Jiya the new captain.

Jiya's Choices

Bigg Boss asks Jiya Shankar whom she'd like to exchange from nominated to safe contestants.

Jiya saves herself from nomination and puts Pooja in her place.

Jiya calmly hands her nominated tag to Pooja, who accepts it gracefully. Jiya marks her profile picture with a red tick, signifying her new captaincy.

Mixed Reactions To Jiya's Captaincy

Abhi expresses happiness on Jiya becoming the captain, while Bebika praises Avinash for setting a good example of friendship.

Jiya enforces a rule that Manisha must sleep in her designated bed due to medical reasons, but Manisha argues that she cannot sleep in the AC.

Abhi and Bebika support Manisha, while Jiya insists on receiving an answer from Bigg Boss.

Power Play & Backlash

Jiya exercises her captaincy power by removing Bebika from kitchen duty, leading to opposition from many contestants.

Falaq and Avinash try to reason with Jiya, suggesting that she should talk to Manisha and resolve the issue.

Cyrus jokes about Jiya being power-hungry, adding some humor to the tense situation.

Individual Ration Rankings

Bigg Boss announces that housemates will receive individual ration for the week.

Jiya is tasked with assigning rankings based on rule breaks, with higher rule breakers receiving lower rankings.

She gives the first rank to Avinash, second to Falaq, third to Jad, fourth to Abhi, fifth to Pooja, sixth to Bebika, and seventh to Cyrus.

Jiya decides to put Manisha in jail as she could not put Cyrus there.

Controversy & Justification

Abhi expresses his disagreement with Jiya's decision, while Bigg Boss explains that Jiya made the rankings on her own and connected rule breaks to the people.

Jiya defends her decision, citing pressure and asserting that she acted in what she believed was right.

Manisha claims that everyone can see what is happening, expressing her dissatisfaction with the situation.

Jiya's Determination & Tension

Bigg Boss offers Jiya the option to quit her captaincy due to the apparent pressure and strain she is experiencing.

She firmly declines, stating that she will not reconsider her decision.

Avinashi and others laugh, seemingly finding amusement in the tension unfolding in the house

Abhishek & Cyrus's Lighthearted Argument

At night, Abhi and Cyrus engage in a playful argument to cheer up Manisha, debating who she sacrifices for. Jiya observes the interaction, while Bebika joins in and brings blankets for Manisha.

Bigg Boss's Sarcastic Intervention

Bigg Boss intervenes, sarcastically asking Manisha if she feels stressed witnessing the discussion in front of her, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

Task Time: Roti-Making Challenge

In a task, Avinash-Jiya and Pooja-Cyrus team up to make rotis, with the ladies guiding the gents. The other contestants serve as judges, evaluating the taste of the rotis.

Avinash-Jiya Win The Task

The task concludes, with Avinash successfully making his roti while Cyrus struggles with the dough. Avinash is declared the winner, leading to a celebration among the housemates.

Talks About Elimination

Abhishek and Manisha discuss the potential next elimination, shifting the conversation towards Pooja and acknowledging her genuineness as a contestant.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 4,2023 (Day 17) episode ends with Bebika and Manisha have a conversation, with Jiya claiming credit for rekindling their friendship through her actions.