Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Roars Like Lioness During Captaincy Task: 'Kisi Mein Dum Hai Toh...'

In a fierce battle for captaincy on Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar recently got an opportunity to become captain of the house Despite facing opposition from fellow housemates, she was determined and fearless.

Retaining the captaincy in the Bigg Boss house has always been a challenging feat, as witnessed in previous episodes where it was snatched away from Jad and Abhishek.

Nevertheless, Jiya, perched on the captain's throne, faced an arduous three-hour torture session imposed by her fellow housemates, who sought to make her give up the title.

Read Also Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 4 LIVE Updates: Drama Unfolds After Jiya Shankar Becomes The New Captain

JIYA SHANKAR IS FEARLESS

During this gruelling test, Jiya roared like a lioness, standing her ground against Bebika's attempts to provoke her. She replied with confidence, challenging her critics with the words, "Kisi Mein dum hai toh mujhe hila ke dikhaye" (If anyone has the guts, then shake me up).

Even Fukra Insaan AKA Abhishek Malhan, who had a strong bond with Jiya on the show, eventually admitted defeat, acknowledging Jiya's resilience and dedication.

ABHISHEK MALHAN JOKINGLY SAYS THIS ABOUT HER

He humorously commented, "Mujhe toh lag raha tha yeh bahut jald nikal jayegi. Pata nahi maine kya kuch nahi dala, lal mirch, pepper, burnol cream, after shave, eggs aur protein. Aab Jiya deserve karti hai captain banna" (I thought she'll be out soon. I put red chili powder, pepper, burnol cream, aftershave, eggs, protein on her. No, she is a deserving captain).

As Jiya Shankar took on her new role as captain, she became the center of attention on the show, with her friendship with Fukra Insaan adding an extra dimension to the entertainment.

Meanwhile, the tension rises as seven contestants, including Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, and Cyrus Broacha, face eviction. Last week, Akanksha Puri bid farewell to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, having received the least number of votes.