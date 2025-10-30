 'Why Are You Following Me?': Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Gets Angry As Paps Follow Her In Mumbai; Watch Video
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday (October 30). However, her outing turned a little tense when the paparazzi began following her for pictures and videos. This made her upset and, in one of the videos, she is seen losing her cool.

Gauri stepped out for work in Bandra when shutterbugs surrounded her, much to her displeasure. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, she was seen visibly irked as she requested the photographers to back off.

"Why are you following me? Leave me alone," she is heard saying in the video after stepping out of her car. Gauri looked annoyed by paps' behaviour.

Take a look at her video here:

This isn't the first time Gauri has avoided the cameras. She has previously been seen refusing to pose for photographers during public sightings and during her evening walks. In fact, the only occasion she posed alongside Aamir Khan was during the special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, a couple of months back.

While Aamir has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, his relationship with Gauri often draws attention.

Aamir had revealed that he is in a relationship with Gauri on his 60th birthday in March.

A few months back, he told The Indian Express that he’s already 'married to Gauri in his heart.' "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along," he had said.

Aamir, 60, and Gauri, 46, share a 14-year age difference.

Before dating Gauri, Aamir was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The duo, who share a son named Azad, announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. The couple has two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.

