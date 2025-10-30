'Mera Dawood Ibrahim Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi': Mamta Kulkarni Issues Clarification After Claiming He's Not A Terrorist - VIDEO

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, who was one of the most popular faces of the 1990s, has once again sparked headlines, this time for her recent comments about Dawood Ibrahim and Vicky Goswami. The actress, who has maintained a low profile for several years after embracing spirituality, recently made a rare public appearance at an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, her statement during the event led to a social media storm, with many accusing her of 'defending' Dawood.

At the event, Mamta addressed long-standing rumours that have often linked her name to Dawood Ibrahim. She denied any connection with the underworld figure, saying, "Dawood Ibrahim se durr durr se koi lena dena nahi hain." She clarified that her name was associated with another person, apparently referring to her former partner, Vicky Goswami, but insisted that he was not involved in any anti-national or terrorist activities.

Mamta Kulkarni says, "Dawood Ibrahim did not carry out the Mumbai bomb blasts, he is not a terrorist"



Our investigating agencies know nothing!pic.twitter.com/TDgmRz0JDo — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 30, 2025

In her words, "Kisi ek ka naam zaroor tha, lekin agar aap dekhoge toh usne koi bomb blast ya anti-national kaam nahi kiya tha. Main uske saath nahi hoon, lekin he is not a terrorist. Apko uska difference bhi samajh mein aana chahiye."

Mamta added, "Aap jab Dawood ka naam lete ho jiske sath mera naam juda hai usne kabhi bomb blast nahi kiya Bombay ke andar. Kabhi suna aapne? Jiska naam aap le rahe ho...Dawood ka naam kabhi tha hi nahi. Dawood ko main kabhi jeevan mein nahi mili hoon."

Her statement spread online and triggered backlash, with several social media users slamming her for seemingly downplaying Dawood's crimes. The fugitive gangster, who has been accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai Blasts, remains one of India’s most wanted criminals.

Mamta Kulkarni issues clarification

On October 30, Mamta explained that her remarks were directed towards Vicky Goswami and not aimed at Dawood himself.

"'MERA DAWOOD SE KOI LENA DENA NAHI' MAHA MANDLESHWAR YAMAII MAMTA NAND GIRI," she captioned her clarification video.

While Mamta’s intention appeared to be a clarification of her past associations, the comment reignited old controversies surrounding her. The actress had earlier distanced herself from Bollywood and the controversies that followed her after she was reportedly linked to Vicky Goswami, who was later arrested in a drug trafficking case.

Mamta Kulkarni, who once starred in hit films like Karan Arjun, Baazi, and Sabse Bada Khiladi, has been living a reclusive life away from the glamour world.