Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 3 LIVE Updates:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 3, 2023 episode kickstarts with a song and housemates gather at the garden area, indicating the day has begun.

Nominations Task Unveiled

Bigg Boss calls all the housemates to the living area, announcing the commencement of the nomination task.

Each contestant is instructed to use a "reject stamp" to nominate two individuals for elimination.

Fiery Nominations - Tensions Rise

Bebika nominates Manisha and Jiya, while Cyrus nominates Avinash and Jiya. Jiya nominates Avinash.

Pooja nominates Cyrus and Manisha, expressing concerns about Manisha's increasing control over her thoughts.

Falaq nominates Manisha and Cyrus, while Jad nominates Bebika and himself, eliciting sympathy from the housemates.

An emotional Jad explains his nomination of Pooja, receiving praise from Bigg Boss for his reasoning.

Abhishek nominates Falaq and Bebika, and Manisha nominates Falaq, leading to multiple housemates getting nominated.

Explosive Argument & Emotional Moments

Jiya discusses the "onion incident" with Jad, interrupted by Manisha's intervention, escalating into a loud argument.

Abdu Rozik mocks their voices and antics, adding a touch of humor to the heated situation.

Jiya clarifies to Abhi that she didn't include him in her remark about playing differently, expressing frustration with Manisha's lack of understanding.

Tensions & Conversations

Manisha cries alone in the garden while Jiya expresses that she could have nominated her but chose not to, leading to a discussion with Abhi.

Bebika confides in Pooja, suspecting jealousy from Abhi and Manisha due to Pooja's support for her.

Pooja asserts that she will not tolerate misbehavior from anyone, regardless of her support.

Light-hearted Moments & Teasing

Housemates joke about the possibility of Puneet Superstar's return, adding a touch of levity to the atmosphere.

Abhi playfully teases Manisha, claiming that Bebika sent him to her, while Cyrus falls asleep and triggers the blaring siren.

Abhi jokingly threatens to withhold dinner from Cyrus if the siren is heard again.

Changing Dynamics

Abhi and Manisha discuss how Bebika's attitude toward Abhi changed after Salman Khan appreciated him, highlighting shifting dynamics within the house.

Manisha, Falaq, and Jiya share their opinions of Manisha in the dressing room, alleging that she copies others' behavior.

BB Scolds Cyrus

Bigg Boss scolds Cyrus, prompting Abhi to talk to him about considering his role in the BB House. However, Cyrus responds by advising Abhi to be a leader rather than acting like a watchman.

Abdu Bids Farewell

Meanwhile, Manisha gives Abdu a massage while Abhi discusses his predictions for the top 5 contestants. Later, the housemates become fearful as sirens blare with the message "time to leave" displayed on the screen.

Abdu's Special Album

Bigg Boss announces that it's time for Abdu to leave but offers him a chance to make a video album with the nominated housemates due to his social media presence.

Abdu can select four contestants and assign them to different locations: Jacuzzi, Gym Area, Garden Terrace, and Bedroom Area.

Departure & Uncomfortable Moments

Abdu selects Jad for the gym area, Jiya for the garden terrace, Manisha for the Jacuzzi area, and Avinash for the garden area. After bidding farewell, Avinash and Jiya discuss Manisha's attempt to kiss Abdu, which made him uncomfortable.

Sweet Dish & Apologies

Falaq prepares a sweet dish for the housemates while Abhi tries to get Bebika to apologize to Manisha. Bebika points out Abhi's dirty bowl in the garden, and he jokingly calls her Babita, referencing the house helper in his home.