Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 24 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani & Bebika Dhurve's UGLY Fight During 'Angels vs Devils' Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 24, 2023 (Day 37) kicks off with all the housemates waking up to a song, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.

Teasing Aashika & Pool Fun

Aashika Bhatia talks about Jad Hadid scolding her over eggs, but Pooja Bhatt reassures her that she'll handle the situation.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Bhatia playfully tease Aashika, while Bebika Dhurve jumps into the pool with Jad and Avinash.

Bebika realizes she forgot to remove her mic and gets worried, but Jad advises her to stay calm.

Egg Distribution & Respectful Conversations

Pooja distributes the eggs evenly among the housemates, avoiding any disputes.

Abhishek expresses that discussing someone's food habits disrespectfully is unnecessary.

Teasing Banter and Complaining

Elvish, Manisha Rani, Abhishek, and Aashika engage in light-hearted teasing and banter.

Jad complains to Jiya Shankar and Avinash about wanting equality for the housemates, which led to his comments on Aashika's egg consumption.

Angels vs. Devils Task

Bigg Boss announces a new task: Abhishek becomes an angel, and Jad, Manisha, and Avinash are also angels.

Elvish becomes the devil, joined by Bebika, Jiya, and Aashika.

Devils' Challenge

The devil team's objective is to make the angels break their rules, which include not getting angry, not speaking loudly, speaking formally to everyone, and answering every question asked of them.

Pooja as Task Coordinator

Pooja takes on the role of the task coordinator to ensure fair play and monitor the task's progress.

Devils Target Manisha

The devil team starts targeting Manisha, with Bebika leading the charge to make her break the rules.

Updating...