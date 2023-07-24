 Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 24 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani & Bebika Dhurve's UGLY Fight During 'Angels vs Devils' Task
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 2 July 24 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani & Bebika Dhurve's UGLY Fight During 'Angels vs Devils' Task
Live Updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 24 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani & Bebika Dhurve's UGLY Fight During 'Angels vs Devils' Task

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
24 July 2023 10:18 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 24, 2023 (Day 37) kicks off with all the housemates waking up to a song, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.

Teasing Aashika & Pool Fun

Aashika Bhatia talks about Jad Hadid scolding her over eggs, but Pooja Bhatt reassures her that she'll handle the situation.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Bhatia playfully tease Aashika, while Bebika Dhurve jumps into the pool with Jad and Avinash.

Bebika realizes she forgot to remove her mic and gets worried, but Jad advises her to stay calm.

Egg Distribution & Respectful Conversations

Pooja distributes the eggs evenly among the housemates, avoiding any disputes.

Abhishek expresses that discussing someone's food habits disrespectfully is unnecessary.

Teasing Banter and Complaining

Elvish, Manisha Rani, Abhishek, and Aashika engage in light-hearted teasing and banter.

Jad complains to Jiya Shankar and Avinash about wanting equality for the housemates, which led to his comments on Aashika's egg consumption.

Angels vs. Devils Task

Bigg Boss announces a new task: Abhishek becomes an angel, and Jad, Manisha, and Avinash are also angels.

Elvish becomes the devil, joined by Bebika, Jiya, and Aashika.

Devils' Challenge

The devil team's objective is to make the angels break their rules, which include not getting angry, not speaking loudly, speaking formally to everyone, and answering every question asked of them.

Pooja as Task Coordinator

Pooja takes on the role of the task coordinator to ensure fair play and monitor the task's progress.

Devils Target Manisha

The devil team starts targeting Manisha, with Bebika leading the charge to make her break the rules.

Updating...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 24 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani & Bebika Dhurve's UGLY Fight During 'Angels vs...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 24 LIVE Updates: Manisha Rani & Bebika Dhurve's UGLY Fight During 'Angels vs...

Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Javed Akhtar Summoned To Appear Before Mumbai Court On Aug 5

Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Javed Akhtar Summoned To Appear Before Mumbai Court On Aug 5

Palak Tiwari REVEALS Mother Shweta Tiwari Chopped Her Hair To Make Her Look Ugly; Here's Why

Palak Tiwari REVEALS Mother Shweta Tiwari Chopped Her Hair To Make Her Look Ugly; Here's Why

Juhi Parmar Pens Open Letter To Barbie Makers, Accuses Them Of 'Misleading': 'Film Is Inappropriate...

Juhi Parmar Pens Open Letter To Barbie Makers, Accuses Them Of 'Misleading': 'Film Is Inappropriate...

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven Included In Former US President Barack Obama's Playlist?

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven Included In Former US President Barack Obama's Playlist?