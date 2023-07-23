Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 23 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Falaq Naaz Evicted, Abhishek Malhan-Elvish Yadav ROAST Housemates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 on July 23, 2023 (Day 36) Weekend KA Vaar episode commences with Salman Khan greeting the viewers. Housemates Meet Salman in the living area.

Salman talks about the friendship and bond between the housemates, delving into the groups that have been formed.

Salman Khan Exposes Manisha's Hypocrisy

Salman then quizzes Manisha about the captain of their group, to which she responds by saying 'all are equal'.

He questions Jiya about how Jad treats her differently, prompting discussions on true colours and perceptions.

Salman mentions some of the genuine bonds in the house, including Pooja Bhatt and Bebika, Falaq and Jiya, and Avinash and Falaq.

Genuine Bonds Inside BB House

Salman mentions some of the genuine bonds in the house, including Pooja Bhatt and Bebika, Falaq and Jiya, and Avinash and Falaq.

Pooja states that she is not part of any specific group and shares individual bonds with different housemates.

Falaq's Misinterpreted Words

Salman asks Falaq about her words to Avinash, where she told Avinash of disappearing and not meeting him after the show.

Falaq tries explaining the scenario, but Salman clarifies the meaning of her words.

Falaq Is Evicted After the Contestants vote her out, which aligns to Janta's decision. Avinash shares a heartfelt hug before she finally bids adieu to the housemates.

Salman Confronts Jad

Salman takes Jad to task for his change in behavior towards Jiya after learning about her age.

Jad tries to explain that he doesn't speak ill behind anyone's back, but Salman challenges him to be upfront as well.

Surprisingly, Jad admits he's not there to win the show, leaving Salman taken aback.

Abhishek & Elvish's Roasting Session

Salman reveals Jad, Falaq, and Avinash as the bottom three contestants.

The housemates vote, and Falaq is eliminated from the Bigg Boss House.

Later, Abhishek and Elvish take center stage for the roasting sessions, playfully targeting their fellow contestants.

Krushna's Rocking Entry:

Comedian Krushna enters the house and lightens the mood with his jokes and flirting, especially with Pooja Bhatt.

Krushna conducts a fun task where contestants answer questions, and if they disagree, they are showered with water.

He probes into Abhishek and Manisha's dynamics, as well as Elvish and Bebika's views on Abhishek's diplomacy.

Friends & Fan Meet

Abhishek's friend, Thuggesh from the YouTube community, offers him advice to stick with his group and avoid negative influences.

Jiya shows her loyalty to Abhishek when activating the BB verse and choosing his captaincy over other options.

A BB fan, Himanshi Mehta, questions Manisha's involvement in bed swapping and hints at jealousy between Giya and Abhishek's growing friendship.

Double Elimination Prank

Salman pranks the contestants, leading them to believe there will be a double elimination.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 23, 2323 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode ends as conversations on housemates reflecting Falaq's exit and the meaningful connections they formed happen.