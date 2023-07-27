Amid Reports Of Family Feud, Neetu Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt’s Performance In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ hoisted a grand screening of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai. Post-screening several B-town actors took to their social media handles and praised Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s film. Alia’s mother-in-law and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a poster of the film on her stories and wrote, “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors @aliaabhatt shinesss looks gorgeous.”

Neetu attended the screening with her sister-in-law Rima Jain, while Alia arrived with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Last week, Neetu left her Instagram followers confused, after she took to her social media to share a post about families not being the same anymore. Fans wondered if the post was targeted at someone or if was it just one of her general musings which she keeps dropping on the gram every now and then.

Neetu recently celebrated her 65th birthday in Italy, and she had her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni by her side, along with the latter's husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. However, daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and her baby girl, Raha Kapoor, gave the party a miss.

Neetu took to her Instagram Stories to share a note which read, "The reason why our families are not the same anymore, is because we buried the ones who used to keep the family together".

This comes after actress Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and claimed that "the wife and the baby were snubbed" from a family trip.

"No one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed," she wrote on her social media handle.

On the work front, Neetu made her acting comeback with the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which released in theatres in 2022. The film was a hit among the masses and the veteran actress was lauded for her role.

She will be next seen in 'Letters To Mr Khanna' in which she will be sharing the screen with 'Shiddat' star Sunny Kaushal.

