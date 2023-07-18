Did Kangana Ranaut Call Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Marriage 'Farzi'? Actress Claims 'Husband' Begged To Meet Her

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday (July 18) slammed a 'farzi' couple for spreading fake news about her. Kangana shared long social media posts and alleged in one of them that the 'husband' begged and pleaded her to meet him.

The actress also claimed that on a recent family trip, the wife and their baby were 'snubbed'. Kangana took an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in her posts as recently the Shamshera actor joined his mother Neetu Kapoor and family in London for her birthday. Alia and their daughter Raha stayed back in India as the actress was busy with the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

However, Kangana did not name anyone in her posts. Her post comes after she was trolled by a section of social media users for reports about her upcoming project with Vijay Sethupathi.

Kangana shared screenshots of a few news articles with similar headlines about negative coverage of her new project. "Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actors begin to get heavily promoted everywhere....Only thing I can say to gang changu mangu ...'kya jali tumhari kya jali'," she wrote.

The actress wrote in another story, "How come all papers have the same headline everywhere… This is called bulk mass mail… Dear changu mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you 'Bhagwan apki aatma ko shanti de."

"In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed," she added.

Kangana wrote in the last slide, "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage.... But sadly no takers for him now.... He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... aab sudhar jao."

In February 2023, Kangana shared a long note and hinted at being spied on by a known actor. The actress mentioned how photographers are getting tipped out about her whereabouts and she even alleged that her personal and professional information is being leaked.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in her next, titled 'Tejas', which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 20.

Besides, she also has her ambitious project 'Emergency', which has also been directed by her. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is slated for a November 24 release.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Chandramukhi 2' and a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.

