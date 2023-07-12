Kangana Ranaut SLAMS 'Gossipy Aunty' Sonam Kapoor For Mocking Her English In Old Video With Karan Johar

Actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen taking potshots at other members of the film fraternity and she never shies away from giving a befitting reply to her trolls and haters. The actress has often been found at loggerheads with filmmaker Karan Johar and this time too, it's no different.

Kangana recently got her hands on an old video of Karan and actress Sonam Kapoor discussing her English on the 'Koffee With Karan' couch. In the video, KJo can be seen asking Sonam to name one celebrity whom she would like to give the "ability to speak English fluently".

After much hesitation, Sonam replied, "I think Kangana has a great fashion sense but..." and KJo completed, "With questionable English", to which the actress was seen agreeing.

Kangana takes dig at Sonam

The video then cuts to Kangana's interview with Anupama Chopra in which she can be heard saying that she did feel hurt by Sonam and KJo's comments. "I am just a 24-year-old trying to do her own thing and people criticise me and focus on my mistakes instead of my plus points. It does hurt me and I am trying groom myself and improve my language skills as well. It's not that I am not trying," she stated.

The clip has now gone viral on the internet after so many years, and looks like Kangana did not miss it after all. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote that no outsider today will be mocked for not speaking English because of her "years of fight with film mafia".

She went on to call Sonam an "English speaking gossipy aunty" and added, "Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked, I showed grace, sophistication, articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never..."

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in her next, titled 'Tejas', which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 20.

Besides, she also has her ambitious project 'Emergency', which has also been directed by her. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is slated for a November 24 release.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Chandramukhi 2' and a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.

