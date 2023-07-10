'Do Not Travel To Himachal': Kangana Ranaut Says, 'You Will Get Heart Attack With River Beas Roaring Sound' |

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut, who hails from the Manali district in Himachal Pradesh took to social media and advised her followers to not travel to the state amid heavy rainfall and landslides resulting in loss of lives. On her Instagram stories, Kangana posted devastating visuals of the floods and wrote, “Important information: Do Not travel to Himachal Pradesh …. It is on high alert because of continuous rains… Coming days will see many landslides and flooded rivers even if non-stop rain stops, please avoid visiting Himachal in this rainy weather.”

“Situation is not good in Himalayas. Nothing unusual though. This is how it is in rains after all it’s the mighty Himalayas not some joke but stay where you are. Not a good time to be adventurous please. Beas is in its roaring form. No faint hearted can be around it. You will get a heart attack simply with its roaring sound. Don’t go to Himachal in rains,” she added.

The hilly state is experiencing landslides and flash floods in various districts due to the rising river water levels, resulting in the loss of several lives. Due to continuous heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, train services on the Shimla-Kalka route were also suspended on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kullu in most places and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas will release on October 20. The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

Kangana will also be seen in the movie 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The film will be out in theatres on November 24.