'Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Was Pathetic & Jingoistic, Entire Script Was Changed': Ketan Mehta

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released in 2019. The actress had received rave reviews from critics for her performance as Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. She also received a National Film Award for her role. For those unversed, in 2015, director Ketan Mehta had announced a film on Rani Lakshmi Bai and decided to cast Kangana as the Queen of Jhansi.

However, Kangana decided to pursue her own rendition of the historical epic. She collaborated with director Krish Jagarlamudi and producer Kamal Jain for the film.

Mehta: The entire script was changed

Recently, in one of his latest interviews, Mehta criticised the film and called it 'pathetic'. Explaining the difference between his film and what was eventually made by Kangana, Mehta reportedly said, "It was entirely unfortunate, and heart-breaking. A lot of work had gone into it. What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least. The entire script was changed. My project was an international co-production. It was about British Generals' obsession with capturing the Rani of Jhansi. It was more balanced. Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi became jingoistic and nationalistic."

Earlier, the director had also accused Kangana of 'hijacking' the project and had reportedly slammed her for her 'unethical' behaviour.

Besides Kangana, the film also starred Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni﻿ and Danny Denzongpa among others. It was produced by Zee Studios.

Kangana's upcoming projects

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Emergency, which has been directed by the actress herself.

She will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in it, and the first look of the film has already created waves among her fans.

Besides, she also has Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty, along with the biopic of Noti Binodini and Tejas.