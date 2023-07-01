Elated Kangana Ranaut Distributes Sweets To Paps At Tiku Weds Sheru Success Party - WATCH

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently turned producer with her maiden venture, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular roles. The film headed straight for an OTT release and a week after it went on air, Kangana and the gang came together in Mumbai to celebrate the film's release and success.

On Friday night, Kangana, Avneet, Nawazuddin, and other members of the film's team arrived at a plush club in the city and celebrated the night away.

The lead stars, along with their producer, made sure to put their best foot forward as they celebrated the success of Tiku Weds Sheru.

Tiku Weds Sheru team distributes sweets

Kangana looked beautiful in a colourful pink and orange gown and she added a much-needed pop of colour to the party.

While Nawazuddin went for a classic suit, Avneet looked like a total bombshell in a green mini bodycon dress.

Kangana, Nawazuddin and Avneet were seen interacting with the paparazzi and thanking them as they congratulated the team for the film's success. Not just that, but they were also seen distributing sweets to the shutterbugs as a token of thanks.

Kangana's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kangana is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Emergency', which has been directed by the actress herself.

She will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in it, and the first look of the film has already created waves among her fans.

Besides, she also has 'Chandramukhi 2' in her kitty, along with the biopic of Noti Binodini.

