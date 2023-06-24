Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Age Gap Between Tiku Weds Sheru Stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur

Actress Kangana Ranaut marked her debut as a producer with the recently-released film, Tiku Weds Sheru, which went straight to OTT. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, and their age difference of almost a staggering 30 years has sparked a huge debate on social media.

And now, Kangana has finally ended her silence on the age gap chatter and stated that Tiku Weds Sheru was earlier supposed to star Irrfan Khan alongside herself, and they too had a 20-year age gap.

Kangana and Nawazuddin were at the receiving end of criticism after the film showed the 49-year-old actor locking lips with 21-year-old Avneet.

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on age gap debate

Finally responding to all the discussion and criticism on the internet, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I was 16 when I started. It's beter to start young if you looking at a film career, problem is if you play a flower on the wall, exploited just for youth and has no lines or role or opportunity given..."

She went on to attack Bollywood once again and wrote that the tactics by the "mafia PR" were not working.

Kangana also shared a photo with the late Irrfan Khan and wrote that the two were supposed to do star in Tiku Weds Sheru earlier, and that they too had a huge age gap.

"Fun facts... Earlier choice for TWS Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut - Age gap more than 20 years. Finally who the film Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur - Age gap more than 20 years," she wrote.

Tiku Weds Sheru public review

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru, which released on Prime Video on June 23, has failed to impress the audience, going by the Twitter reviews.

While those who watched the film lauded Avneet's performance as a newcomer, they called the film to be otherwise "directionless" and a "mess".

Tiku Weds Sheru showcases the ups and downs in the lives of an unconventional couple -- a junior artist and an aspiring actor -- who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

