Tiku Weds Sheru Movie Review: An Ill-Fated Union Of Sluggish Pace And Terrible Acting

Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru

Director: Sai Kabir

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur, Vipin Sharma, Zakir Hussain

Where: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 1 star

When you watch ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the new film that has dropped on Amazon Prime Video, you feel instantly thankful and at ease, for yourself and for the respective stakeholders involved with this Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur starrer. Because you’re instantly reminded how this film would’ve been a colossal misfire at the box-office had the makers opted for a theatrical release.

Directed by Sai Kabir, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a union that is highly recommended to be skipped with nothing redeemable working in its favour. Not even leading man Siddiqui who at this point, must duly reconsider his prospects of playing a romantic hero.

‘TWS’ is a story about two aspiring individuals who fake a marriage, in order to realise their big Bollywood dreams. Shiraz or Sheru (Siddiqui) is a junior artist who struggles to make ends meet and therefore, has to resort to pimping and drug-dealing to keep his boat afloat. His marriage is arranged with Tasleem or Tiku (Avneet Kaur), a clueless woman who wants to become an actress and uses her marriage to escape her mundane and repressive existence. With their respective truths bearing heavily upon their conscience, will Tiku and Sheru rise above their differences or will they go their separate ways, is what the plot entails.

To give credit where it’s due, the intent of a hat-tip to unrealised and unfulfilled aspirations in the city of dreams, is novel. From ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Luck By Chance’ to ‘Kaamyaab’ or even ‘Jubilee’ that is streaming on the aforementioned streaming platform, films that trace the rise and fall of small-town aspirants in the Hindi film industry has always been a fascinating idea, worth exploring. But, the screenplay falters abysmally to a point of absolute doom. You aren’t even convinced about the motives of the characters, who clearly appear dislikeable from the very offset. Between Tiku’s astounding selfishness to Sheru’s unreasonable submission and selflessness to win his woman’s heart, you aren’t sure what angers you more. That the glaring age-gap between the two actors and their uncomfortable pairing only makes it much worse. If that’s not all, there are at least two problematic instances of Tiku getting slapped that can prove to be triggering for those who detest physical violence.

A still from Tiku Weds Sheru

Leaving aside a seemingly interesting premise, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a tragic watch. Much of that is largely due to the unbearable performances of both Nawaz and Avneet. It’s heartbreaking to see an actor of Nawaz’s stature appearing miscast in his role who seems to be acting on cue. From his need to speak English to his comically over-the-top histrionics, your heart bleeds as you witness the actor put up his career-worst performance in the film. Equally disappointing is Avneet, who leaves little to no room for anyone to empathise with Tiku’s cause. The worst predicament is reserved for actors Vipin Sharma and Zakir Hussain, who are completely wasted in the film.

From its sluggish pace, to cringe-inducing moments of romance and dialogue delivery to its misplaced music, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is an ill-fated union, best left unattended, unless you’re looking for a cure to insomnia.