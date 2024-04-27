Vinod Khanna Death Anniversary: Lesser Know Facts About This Actor Who Once Wanted Quit Bollywood And Become Sanyasi

By: Aleesha Sam | April 27, 2024
Vinod Khanna was an Indian actor, film producer and politician who is best known for his work in Bollywood movies
X/@BombayBasanti
Vinod Khanna was considered the style icon & fashion icon, often referred as 'Sexy Sanyasi' in media circle
X/@BombayBasanti
Vinod Khanna debuted his Bollywood career by playing a antagonist in the Sunil Dutt's movie 'Man Ka Meet'
Youtube Screengrab
Vinod Khanna was dynamic actor from playing villain to hero, he got his first breakthrough in the movie 'Hum Tum Aur Woh'
X/@BombayBasanti
In a male dominated industry back in the days, Khanna featured in female centric drama series named 'Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki'
Wikipedia
The famous song 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye', from the movie 'Jurm' featured Vinod Khanna who was the protagonist of the film
Youtube Screengrab
In the peak of his career in 1982, Khanna took a break from the film industry to be with his guru Osho Rajneesh at the new Ashram in Oregon, USA
X/@BombayBasanti
Vinod Khanna made comeback in Bollywood in 1987 in the movie Insaaf starring Dimple Kapadia and continued working in the industry till his last days
X/@KishanTiwa95377
Vinod Khanna was last starred in Dilwale which was released before his death.
X/@DilwaleOfficial
Vinod Khanna in 1997 joined the Bhartiya Janata Party starting his political career
Film History Pics/ X
Khanna was two time BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab in 1998-99
X
Khanna served as Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, then transitioned to Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs before his reelection in 2004
X
One can sure say this legendary actor was dynamic in his art, a good speaker in his political career, an actor who was candid to talk about any given issue and a avid spiritual seeker making him way ahead in his time
X/ Archive