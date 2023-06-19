Tiku Weds Sheru Producer Kangana Ranaut on Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Knew Him Through His acting But Now, We Are Like Friends

Kangana Ranaut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Pic: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is excited about her upcoming production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. Directed by Sai Kabir, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Avneet Kaur. The film will release on Prime Video on June 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What message will people get from Tiku Weds Sheru?

Being successful and unsuccessful is part of life, struggle is part of life and so are failures. Those who are lucky may taste success as they get many opportunities. So such people get a huge credit in society. But in my opinion those struggling in society need not be seen as unnecessary. They are looked down upon in comparison to stars. But I feel some people may be much more talented and deserving than stars. In every way they may be tolerant and better people. Why can’t we look at people in this crowd who can be like a Sheru and Tiku who may be much more deserving in life.

Can you elaborate about casting Nawazuddin and Avneet?

I was very clear that I needed an established star in the role of Sheru. For Tiku’s role; I was looking for a newcomer. Eventually, I got Avneet Kaur.

Did you not wish to do this character in the film?

We wanted a fresh and new face. In a way, our industry is in a dire need of fresh and new talent. I felt Avneet is totally deserving and thus I cast her in this role.

What is success to you?

I have just started as a producer and director. I think, the ability to choose what you want to do and what you don’t wish to do. You should not be forced to take up anything owing to the prevailing situations. I feel I got success and therefore I got the freedom to choose things that I feel happy doing.

At any point of time did you not feel you could have taken up this film as director?

It was Kabir’s vision and he was attached to it. I have also been associated with a few parts with the writing team. Since Kabir has written this script he is familiar with this world and thus directed it well.

How much do you believe that success comes along with luck?

I totally agree that hard work is important. But at the same time, I do believe in magic. I have felt the magic in my life so luck is also important. I cannot defy its presence. When Anurag Basu picked me out of so many girls, that was a magical moment for me. I was struggling. Everyone told me you really are a very excellent actor. Suddenly time changed after Queen, which was a marriage of mainstream cinema and parallel cinema. That was a magic moment. I have witnessed many magic moments in my life.

What kind of project would you like to choose if Nawaz and Kangana decide to work together?

I would like to work with Nawaz sir. He is such a terrific actor. I’m a fan of Nawaz sir. I wanted to see him in a love story.

Tell us about your camaraderie with Nawaz.

I knew Nawaz through his acting for many years. But now, we are like friends. We don’t talk everyday but whenever he meets me, he shares innumerable jokes with me. So while shooting serious scenes on the sets every day, I would decide not to be around him as I may burst into fits of laughter with his jokes. We get to learn a lot being around him. I wish sometime we may get to work together and share the same screen space.