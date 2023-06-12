Tiku Weds Sheru On OTT: When And Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's Comedy Drama

The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru on Monday shared the release of the film. The comedy drama is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva and produced by actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.

Tiku Weds Sheru is billed as a tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood.

When and where to watch the film

Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.

Kangana shared a poster of the film, featuring the lead actors, and announced its release date on social media.

"Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate bollywood dream! 💗#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23," she captioned the post.

Avneet also shared the same poster on her official Instagram account and wrote, "Save the date for the wildest wedding of the year as Tiku & Sheru take you on their roller coaster journey filled with mischiefs, and laughter."

Kangana said in a statement that it was a "challenging-yet-enriching" experience to work as a creative producer on Tiku Weds Sheru.

This is the first time Kangana took charge as a producer and she says that she 'absolutely enjoyed the process'.

Kangana had earlier called the film a "COVID baby" as it was conceptualised during the second wave of the pandemic. The actress had also described the film as a "love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life."

While Avneet plays Tiku in the film, Nawazuddin will essay the role of Sheru.