Producer Kangana Ranaut At Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Launch: I Feel Like I’m Debuting Again

The team of the upcoming Kangana Ranaut production venture Tiku Weds Sheru unveiled its much-anticipated trailer at a suburban recreational centre in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and introducing newcomer Avneet Kaur, the light-hearted comic caper also promises to be an unconventional union of unlikely marital prospects.

What makes the film special is the official introduction of actor-turned-producer Kangana Ranaut, who also marks the debut of her home banner Manikarnika Films.

Having worked in the industry as a leading lady for over 17 years, Kangana seemed pleased and elated at making a debut once again in a different light. She says, “I feel like I’m starting all over again. Literally. I made my debut in 2006 and I feel like I’m debuting again.”

The actress was also quick enough to add that the subject of the film had come her way much earlier. Touted to be titled as Divine Lovers, the film was initially supposed to feature her alongside the late Irrfan Khan. However, due to director Sai Kabir’s ill health, things could not work out then and the film had to be shelved.

When Nawazuddin was quizzed about how the film came to him, Kangana chose to answer on his behalf, by sharing how they connected and have now grown close to be friends. She reveals, “I was looking out for Nawaz sir’s number and I was told that his dates were not available for the next five years. But, I reached out to him and I said that I want to work with him. He was in Bengaluru so I flew down to meet him. He was surprised at first when I came over. But, he was convinced that I wanted to work with him. And he eventually agreed.”

Nawaz adds further “I respect Kangana a lot as an actor and I’m aware of her taste. So, I was sure that whatever she would have to offer would be interesting. To top it all, the story did turn out to be interesting, so I had no concrete reason to refuse and I agreed to come on board.”

Debutante Avneet was overwhelmed by emotions. She expresses, “This is a very special and a very emotional day for me. I can literally hear my heartbeat. Even while the trailer was being showcased to the media, I saw myself tearing up. To be able to get my first film opposite Nawaz sir and with Kangana ma’am means a lot to me.”

Directed by Sai Kabir, with whom Kangana worked with in the 2014 film Revolver Rani, Tiku Weds Sheru is about an improbable romance and union of a junior artiste and an aspiring actress. It will premiere digitally on June 23.