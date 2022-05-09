THIS is what Kangana Ranaut feels about her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru marks actor Kangana Ranaut’s production debut. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur and is helmed by Sai Kabir of Revolver Rani fame. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The Free Press Journal was present at its launch event, which was held recently.

An elated Kangana shares, “This is a very special day for me and everyone at Manikarnika Films because 16 years ago, on April 28, 2006, I made my acting debut with Gangster: A Love Story. Today being the same date, I have announced my maiden production venture. Honestly, it is such a great time for all of us. I feel OTT is such a democratic medium. Since Tiku Weds Sheru was conceptualised in the second wave of the pandemic, so it is a Covid baby. I was stuck with Covid myself, but the call I made to Aparna Purohit changed everything for all of us. The kind of support she and her team had given and inspired us is amazing.”

The film is almost ready for release. “We started shooting the film in October 2021 and finished in December 2021, and now the edit is locked too. I am very keen to show the film to all of you. If I have to describe Tiku Weds Sheru in one line, it would be a love story amidst beauty and brutality of life,” she concludes.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:01 AM IST