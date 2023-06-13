Is Kangana Ranaut Finally Getting Married? Actress Gives Wedding Invites To Paps; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut's video has gone viral in which the Bollywood actress is seen handing out wedding invites to paparazzi. Yes, you read that right. But is the Manikarnika actress all set to tie the knot soon?

In the now-viral video, Kangana arrives in a car in a traditional outfit. The clip shows several media persons gathered around Kangana's vehicle to get her byte. A reporter asks Kangana if she is getting married.

Is Kangana getting married?

When asked Kangana about her 'rumoured wedding', she seemingly took a dig at the media, suggesting that the rumours are spread by the media. She then handed out a wedding invite and asked everyone to attend.

"Khabre toh aap log failate hai. Main toh sirf khush khabari deti hu. Aap sab aaiyega. You all are invited. Zaroor aaiyega," Kangana says as she hands out the invites.

However, it is later revealed that the wedding she is talking about is of Tiku and Sheru and it is a promotional video for her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

The comedy drama is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva and produced by actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films. It is billed as a tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood.

Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.

This is the first time Kangana took charge as a producer and she says that she 'absolutely enjoyed the process'.

Kangana had earlier called the film a "COVID baby" as it was conceptualised during the second wave of the pandemic. The actress had also described the film as a "love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life."