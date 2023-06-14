Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Hustle To Achieve Their Bollywood Dream In Kangana Ranaut's Film

The much awaited trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's Tiku Weds Sheru was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday (June 14).

The film introduces the never-seen-before Jodi of Nawazuddin and Avneet who are hustling to achieve their Bollywood dream.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the comedy drama is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films.

The trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru shows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin).

It showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

Talking about the film, Nawazuddin said that it weaves elements of real life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. "What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character," he added.

On the other hand, Avneet called Tiku Weds Sheru a 'pivotal milestone' in her career. "Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana Ma’am and Nawazuddin Sir," Avneet added.

Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.