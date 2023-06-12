 Javed Akhtar On Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: 'Everything She Said In Interview Was Nothing But Lie'
He said Kangana was aware of the agenda of the meeting and that he had not called her to discuss the political situation in the country or the American elections.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar testified before a magistrate court in the criminal defamation case he filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in 2020 for the infamous interview in which she called him a member of a certain gang of Bollywood, that “What she said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie!”

The 78-year-old was being cross-examined by the actor’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee who initially sought that media not be allowed to cover the proceedings. The court did not entertain the request.

KANGANA'S HUGE ALLEGATIONS ON THE LYRICIST

Kangana had alleged in an TV news interview in the backdrop of the suicide of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that the lyricist had called her to his residence for a meeting and asked her to compromise with another actor with whom she was then embroiled in a controversy.

She further alleged that he had told her that if she does not, she would land in jail or commit suicide.

Akhtar had complained in his defamation complaint through Advocates Jay Bharadwaj and Priya Arora, that she had dragged his name in a sensitive case and falsely accused him, damaging his reputation.

JAVED AKHTAR RESPONDS TO HER ALLEGATIONS

In response to a question if he had “self-appointed” himself to intervene in the matter between Kangana and another actor, he said Kangana was aware of the agenda of the meeting and that he had not called her to discuss the political situation in the country or the American elections.

Kangana’s advocate asked Akhtar if it is true that she and her elder sister had ‘obediently’ come to his home when called, to which the lyricist objected and quipped, “What kind of word are you using? You expect ‘obedience’ from Kangana Ranaut?...She is now known for her obedience.”

To another question by the actor’s advocate whether the meeting did not conclude in the manner that he desired, Akhtar said that Kangana was not willing to listen to him and when he realized that, he changed the topic to films and her work. “I have always liked her work as an actor,” he said. He added that they parted on a cordial note. The lyricist denied the suggestion by the advocate that Kangana had left upset after the meeting.

To another question in which Akhtar’s advocate asked if he had not revealed the ‘true facts’ of the meeting in court, Akhtar asked, “What is a true fact? Are there true facts and false facts? A fact is always true.”

