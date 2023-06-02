Kangana Ranaut bids adieu to airport looks, blames herself for starting the ‘stupid trend’ | Photo via Instagram

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut who has been serving iconic looks over the years, recently shed light on airport fashion. Blaming herself for starting the ‘stupid trend’, the ‘Queen’ actress took to Instagram and shared her travel outfits over the years which were rather more westernised and aided with luxury labels. Biding them adieu, Kangana explained that she will only support homegrown brands that benefit Indians.

Kangana wrote, “Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks. Victim of capitalism. Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

She further stated, “While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation.”

“If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like? Bye Bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!” she added.

Kangana’s latest appearances, especially at the airport involve sarees and ethnic outfits, much loved by her fans, followers and fashionistas.