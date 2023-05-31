Kangana Ranaut claims Bollywood actresses do films 'by offering other favours' after Priyanka Chopra's pay parity remark

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Actress Kangana Ranaut is back with a jibe at Bollywood once again, this time over the pay parity issue in the film industry which was recently raised by Priyanka Chopra Jonas during an interview. Claiming to be the highest-paid actress in the showbiz, Kangana stated that other A-lister actresses do films for free but offer "other favours" to get roles.

During a recent chat, PeeCee revealed how she never got paid equal to the male lead when she was an active part of Bollywood.

Sharing the same video, Kangana mentioned that she too had faced similar problems in the past, but today, she is the highest-paid actress in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut's shocking claims against Bollywood actresses

Kangana took to her social media handle to pen a long note about her fight for pay parity, and while at it, she also took digs at other 'A-lister' actresses without taking names.

She wrote that while she fought for equal pay in the industry for both male and female actresses, the most "disgusting" thing that she faced was that her contemporaries did the roles which she was negotiating for, for free.

"I can say with confidence most A listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people... and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid," she wrote on her Instagram story.

She went on to say that everyone in the film industry now knows that she is the only one who gets paid equal to male actors, and added that others have no one else to blame now.

Priyanka's video on pay parity

During an interaction with BBC, PeeCee opened up on how she faced discrimination in Bollywood due to her skin colour.

Not just that, but she also said that despite doing nearly 60 films, she never had pay parity in Bollywood. "I have done 60 something movies I think, but I've never got paid the same amount as my male co-actor. I would get paid about 10 per cent of my male co-actor," she said.

She added that so many women in the industry still deal with that, but she managed to break the shackles and earn a name for herself, not just in India, but on a global level.