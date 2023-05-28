Priyanka Chopra couldn’t dance the way makers wanted while filming Andaaz, reveal sources

Actress Priyanka Chopra faced challenges while trying to master the art of dancing in her debut film, 'Andaaz'. The film, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, showcased Priyanka's remarkable acting skills but left her grappling with the demanding world of Bollywood dance routines.

ETimes reported that Priyanka's journey towards nailing the intricate dance steps in the song 'Allah Kare Dil Na Lage' was far from easy.

Despite her determination and the filmmakers' constant support, the actress struggled to meet their expectations. Faced with this hurdle, the production was temporarily halted, and the entire crew returned to Mumbai.

Here's what happened next

Recognizing the need for additional training, renowned producer Suneel Darshan promptly enrolled Priyanka in an intensive 45-day dance program with the popular choreographer Veeru Krishnan.

When the cast and crew resumed shooting in Cape Town, the transformation was nothing short of remarkable. Priyanka effortlessly donned her dancing shoes, executing the choreography flawlessly. Suneel Darshan and director Raj Kanwar expressed their delight at witnessing the actress's remarkable progress, breathing a sigh of relief as the shoot continued seamlessly.

Film's producer recalled the incident

Film’s producer Suneel Darshan shed light on the incident and shared some fascinating insights. He revealed that during that time, Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna, was expecting their first child, and her delivery date are round the corner. Akshay then asked to take a month break andreturn to shoot again.

It was during this break that Priyanka was enrolled in the training program under the guidance of Veenu Prakash, which ultimately paved the way for a smoother experience on set.

About Andaaz

Released back in 2003, 'Andaaz' served as the launching pad for Priyanka Chopra's illustrious Bollywood career.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, the film garnered acclaim for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. The ensemble cast, including Pankaj Dheer, Johnny Lever, Maya Alagh, and Aman Verma, played integral roles, contributing to the film's success.