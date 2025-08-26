'Went From Absolutely Slim To 105 Kg': Sameera Reddy Reveals Being Depressed After Being Trolled For Weight Gain

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sameera Reddy, who often promotes body positivity and speaks openly about aging and body image issues on social media, is praised for being her authentic self and addressing real problems. She recently revealed that she was 'depressed' after facing brutal trolling for gaining weight following childbirth, and also spoke about suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of her first child.

Sameera Reddy On Struggles With Postpartum

The actress told Times Now that after giving birth, she gained a lot of weight as she was pumped with hormones, and revealed that she had a rough time emotionally while dealing with postpartum depression during that period.

Sameera Reddy Reveals Being Trolled For Weight Gain

She added, "In the beginning, I was affected because I myself was confused. I went from absolutely slim to 105 kg."

Sameera shared that she remembered feeling angry and depressed. "People are not nice. If they want to say something, they say it on your face. I always say the bhajiwala also did not spare me. Nobody will understand at that moment what you are going through. So I am not going to lie and say it didn't hurt me," added the actress.

Sameera Reddy Comeback Project

The actress is set to make her comeback after 13 years with the horror film Chimni. She revealed that her son's reaction to her 2008 movie Race inspired her return to acting.

The De Dana Dan actress shared that a year ago, when her son watched Race, he asked her, "'Wow, you don’t look like that anymore. Mum, why don't you act?' I said, ‘Because I've been busy taking care of you and your sister.' He pushed me to reconsider my decision of staying away from showbiz."

Further, she told Hindustan Times that she was nervous on the film’s set, and while people there kept saying, “Aap toh veteran ho,” she would reply, “Kya veteran?” because she knew she had to start from scratch.

Sameera added, "But the moment I heard ‘action’, the actor who had been sleeping (inside me) for a long time woke up and I performed according to the director’s vision."