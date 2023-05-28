 Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Jageshwar Dham, greets fans with folded hands; watch video
The actor wore a rudraksh mala around his neck and even applied chandan tilak on his forehead

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Jageshwar Dham in Uttarakhand amid high security on Sunday (May 28). Days after visiting Kedarnath temple, the actor was spotted seeking blessings at Jageshwar temple. Several pictures and videos of Akshay have surfaced on social media.

Akshay also took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of his visit to the temple. He wrote, "Jageshwar Dham 🙏 serene calm and blissful ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् । उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृ त्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् "

In the visuals, he is seen greeting his fans with folded hands after offering prayers. The Atrangi Re actor was spotted wearing all-black outfit.

He wore a rudraksh mala around his neck and even applied chandan on his forehead. In one of the videos, he is seen interacting with his fans ans greeting them with folded hands.

According to several media reports, Akshay is in Uttarakhand for the shoot of one of his upcoming films.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay's recent film Selfiee, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film was the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License.

Akshay has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar, which is set to release during Christmas this year.

Akshay will also be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

