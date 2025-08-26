 Vicky Kaushal Gets Honoured With Shawl By Fan; Actor Removes His Shoes While Receiving Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Murti - Watch Viral Video
Vicky Kaushal Gets Honoured With Shawl By Fan; Actor Removes His Shoes While Receiving Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Murti - Watch Viral Video

A video of Vicky Kaushal has gone viral on social media in which he is seen honoured with a shawl by a fan. The fan also presents him with a murti (small statue) of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and upon receiving it, the actor removes his shoes. Netizens are impressed with Vicky's gesture.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal gave his career's best performance in Chhaava. It is till now, the highest grossing film of the year with a collection of Rs. 601.54 crore. Recently, Vicky was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and a fan honoured him with a shawl and also presented a murti (a small statue) of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the actor.

In the video, we can see that while receiving the murti, Vicky removes his shoes, and netizens are very impressed with his gesture. Check out the video below...

article-image

Netizens React To Vicky Kaushal's Video

A netizen commented, "Vicky kaushal respect button ✅" Another netizen wrote, "Goosebumps nai.. dolyat paani aale (Not goosebumps, but I got tears in my eyes)."

Meanwhile, one netizen was not happy with Vicky getting so much attention. He commented, "Bhai actor hai wo. Itna bhi mat chadao. Story, direction and history made movie successful." Check out the comments...

Chhaava received mixed reviews from the critics, but it went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. Next year, it is expected that Vicky will take home all the Best Actor awards.

article-image

Vicky Kaushal Upcoming Movies

Talking about the actor's upcoming films, Vicky will be seen in Love & War which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It is slated to release in March next year.

He also has a movie titled Mahavatar lined up which will be directed by Amar Kaushik. The movie, which was earlier slated to release in 2026, has been reportedly pushed to 2027. According to reports, due to Vicky's commitment to Love & War, Mahavatar has been delayed. However, there's no confirmation about it from the makers.

