Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Bollywood filmmaker wanted to see her in underwear: 'It was such a dehumanising moment'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star today, but her initial days in the film industry were full of obstacles and it was definitely not a cakewalk. Earlier, PeeCee had opened up on how she was pushed into a corner in Bollywood, which made her pursue Hollywood, and now, she has made yet another shocking revelation about a filmmaker wanting to see her in her underwear.

A few days ago, PeeCee had shared how she was mocked at in Bollywood for not having fair skin. She had also revealed that her skin was lightened on screen by several shades, and that she was also advised by many filmmakers to go under the knife to "fix" her looks.

Over the years, PeeCee went on to become one of the highest-paid and most sought after actresses in Bollywood, and in Hollywood too, she has now successfully managed to carve a place for herself.

'Filmmaker said he needed to see my underwear': Priyanka Chopra

During an interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka recalled how back in 2002-03, she bagged the role of an undercover agent in a Bollywood film. She shared that she was shooting for a particular scene in which she was "seducing the guy" by taking off one piece of clothing at a time.

"I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, 'No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?'" the actresss said.

She added that while the filmmaker did not say it directly to her, he said it to her stylist in front of her. "It was such a dehumanising moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important," she said.

PeeCee went on to say that she walked out of the film after two days and that she even returned the money that the production house had paid her as she "could not look at the filmmaker every day".

When Priyanka said she had beef with people in B-Town

Earlier, during an interview with Dax Shepherd, PeeCee had claimed that she had a "beef with people" back in Bollywood.

"I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me. I am not good at playing that game so I was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," the actress had shared.

PeeCee is currently starring in Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' opposite Richard Madden. She is set to return to Bollywood soon with Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.