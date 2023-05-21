Priyanka Chopra's Citadel makes sexual joke about friend Meghan Markle's in-law Kate Middleton; here's what it is

Actress and Meghan Markle's good friend Priyanka Chopra's latest web series Citadel has featured a subtle joke about Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. Yes, you read that right!

Citadel premiered on Prime Video in April. It follows the downfall of a global spy agency. Priyanka and Richard Madden star as two former spies attempting to piece together their pasts and regain their strength to take on the Manticore crime organisation.

What is the joke?

In the third episode of Citadel, Priyanka's character Nadia instructs her partner Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy (played by Richard) to meet crime leader Balduino Basto to broker a deal with the military. However, Nadia does not appear in person, only via earpiece to translate for Mason.

In that scenes, Sen Monro's Balduino Basto asked Mason, "The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge."

It may be mentioned that neither the makers of Citadel nor the actors have addressed the show’s diss at the 41-year-old Princess of Wales, who earned the Duchess of Cambridge title upon her April 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Priyanka and Meghan's friendship

Priyanka is a close friend of Kate Middleton's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. The actress was also invited to Meghan's May 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.

In one of her interviews in 2018, Priyanka had said, "I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today. She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people."

During an explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan had alleged that Kate made her cry leading up to famous nuptials. Earlier, several reports had claimed that kate was the one who broke down in tears, however, Meghan reportedly clarified that the "reverse" happened due to a tiff over flower-girl dresses.

About Citadel

Citadel is created by Russo Brothers. The series also features Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

It will premiered in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.