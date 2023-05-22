Parineeti Chopra shares throwback photo of Priyanka-Nick's wedding recalling her engagement; Here's what she said

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently overwhelmed with joy as she recently announced her engagement to Raghav Chadha, a prominent leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The couple celebrated their engagement with a grand ceremony held in Delhi, which was attended by a host of political figures, close friends, and family members.

Notably, Parineeti's sister, the global icon Priyanka Chopra, made sure to grace the occasion by flying into the capital city, showing her support for her beloved sister on this momentous day.

On May 22, Parineeti took to social media to share delightful snapshots, captivating the attention of her fans.

Parineeti compares her engagement to Priyanka's wedding?

One particular picture that garnered significant attention and stirred nostalgia was a moment reminiscent of Priyanka and Nick Jonas' extravagant wedding.

Through her Instagram stories, Parineeti provided glimpses into various moments from her engagement with Raghav Chadha, juxtaposing them with snapshots from Priyanka and Nick's wedding.

In one collage, she shared a picture from Priyanka's wedding where she playfully applied haldi (turmeric paste) on Nick Jonas' cheeks, with a corresponding image from her own engagement where she adorned Raghav's forehead with a tilak.

The collage showcased the parallel experiences and emotions that both sisters cherished during these special occasions.

Continuing her visual narrative, Parineeti shared yet another collage capturing the heartfelt embraces between her and Priyanka.

While both images depicted the sisters locked in a warm embrace, the first picture was from Priyanka's wedding, whereas the second one celebrated the love and togetherness they shared during Parineeti's engagement ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra's professional front

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has been keeping busy with her acting endeavours. Her most recent appearance was in the film ‘Uunchai’, in which she shared the screen with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

Looking ahead, she is set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali in the movie ‘Chamkila’, alongside the talented Diljit Dosanjh.