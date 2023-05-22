New photos from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their close friends and family members

The actress has now shared several unseen pictures from the intimate ceremony

Parineeti was her usual chirpy self, beaming from ear to ear

Parineeti shared several pictures with her brothers and other family members

She also gave a glimpse of the rituals. In one of the pics, PeeCee is seen applying tilak on Raghav's forehead

In another photo, Raghav is seen wiping Parineeti's tears as she got emotional during the engagement ceremony

She is also seen hugging him tightly

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was attended by some of the biggest names from India's political circles

The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their friends, colleagues and family members

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate engagement ceremony
Find out More