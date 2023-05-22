New photos from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their close friends and family members
The actress has now shared several unseen pictures from the intimate ceremony
Parineeti was her usual chirpy self, beaming from ear to ear
Parineeti shared several pictures with her brothers and other family members
She also gave a glimpse of the rituals. In one of the pics, PeeCee is seen applying tilak on Raghav's forehead
In another photo, Raghav is seen wiping Parineeti's tears as she got emotional during the engagement ceremony
She is also seen hugging him tightly
Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was attended by some of the biggest names from India's political circles
The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their friends, colleagues and family members
