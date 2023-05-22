Parineeti Chopra shares photo of Raghav Chadha wiping her tears as she got emotional during engagement: 'He is my home'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared several unseen pictures from her engagement ceremony on Monday. After months of speculations, Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 23 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Delhi.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Parineeti shared a series of photos. In the visuals from the grand-yet-intimate ceremony, the actress was her usual chirpy self, beaming from ear to ear.

The photos also show Parineeti and Raghav's family members celebrating with the couple. In one of the photos, Priyanka Chopra is seen applying tilak on Raghav's forehead as a part of the rituals.

In another picture, Raghav is seen wiping tears from Parineeti's cheek as she got emotional during the ceremony. She also hugs Raghav tightly in the next picture.

In the caption, the Ishqzaade actress called Raghav her 'home' and penned a heartfelt note for him.

"When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home," she wrote.

Parineeti added, "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement

Those who attended the ceremony were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. Parineeti's cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended the engagement ceremony.

After the ceremony, the couple greeted the paps stationed outside the engagement venue. They also shared several dreamy pictures from the ceremony. Their family members also distributed sweets to the media.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings, mangtika and rings. On the other hand, Raghav wore an achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.