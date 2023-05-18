New INSIDE PICS from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on May 13, Saturday
The couple exchanged rings in a traditional Punjabi ceremony
Their engagement ceremony began with a special ardaas for the couple to have a happy married life
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House in the presence of their friends and family members
The couple shared new pictures from their engagement ceremony and wrote, "Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."
Parineeti and Raghav opted for a pastel-themed engagement
Both of them opted for outfits in the shades of ivory and blush pink
The wedding preparations for Parineeti and Raghav are in full swing now
The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot by the end of this year
