New INSIDE PICS from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on May 13, Saturday

The couple exchanged rings in a traditional Punjabi ceremony

Their engagement ceremony began with a special ardaas for the couple to have a happy married life

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House in the presence of their friends and family members

The couple shared new pictures from their engagement ceremony and wrote, "Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

Parineeti and Raghav opted for a pastel-themed engagement

Both of them opted for outfits in the shades of ivory and blush pink

The wedding preparations for Parineeti and Raghav are in full swing now

The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot by the end of this year

