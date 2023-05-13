Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make their first appearance after getting engaged

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha are finally engaged

The couple made their first public appearance after the engagement ceremony that happened tonight

While they were seen greeting the media, we also witnessed her romantic moments as they looked into each others' eyes

Both Parineeti and Raghav smiled at each other as they posed for paps

They gave a 'perfect couple' vibe as they walked together holding hands

As per reports, around 150 guests were invited to their engagement ceremony

Apart from their families, Several politicians and actress' friends from the industry attended their special occasion

What are your thoughts about the new couple in B-town?

