Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make their first appearance after getting engaged

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha are finally engaged
The couple made their first public appearance after the engagement ceremony that happened tonight
While they were seen greeting the media, we also witnessed her romantic moments as they looked into each others' eyes
Both Parineeti and Raghav smiled at each other as they posed for paps
They gave a 'perfect couple' vibe as they walked together holding hands
As per reports, around 150 guests were invited to their engagement ceremony
Apart from their families, Several politicians and actress' friends from the industry attended their special occasion
What are your thoughts about the new couple in B-town?
