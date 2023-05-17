WATCH: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pull each other's leg in adorable UNSEEN video from engagement

After months of speculation, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra finally got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in an intimate but grand ceremony in Delhi on May 13, and it was attended by some of the biggest names from India's political circles.

The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their friends, colleagues and family members and some of the notable names that were a part of the engagement ceremony were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, P Chidambaram, and others.

During the entire event, Parineeti was her usual chirpy self, and fans got to witness a never-seen-before side to Raghav, who was seen beaming from ear to ear on the special day.

Parineeti-Raghav pull each other's leg

Ever since the engagement, several inside photos and videos have been circulating online and in the latest one to go viral, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen poking fun at each other and even involving their families.

In the video, Parineeti can be heard telling that her parents had been behind her to get married to a decent guy. She then went on to ask the Chopras if they liked the man she has chosen as her life partner, to which her family gave a loud cheer.

She went on to ask if the Chadhas approve of their son's choice and Raghav's family were heard giving out an even louder cheer. The AAP MP was even seen teasing the actress that the Chadhas were louder and more enthusiastic, to which Parineeti asked her family to match up to their levels.

Their cute banter was followed by Mika Singh belting out one of the most popular chartbusters 'Laung Gawacha' and Parineeti and Raghav too were seen joining him in the singing session.

Parineeti & Raghav's engagement

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on May 13, Saturday, and the former's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, flew down specially from the US to India for just a few hours to be by her dearest 'Tisha's side.

Post the engagement, Parineeti and Raghav made their relationship insta-official as they posted a series of mushy pictures of themselves flaunting their engagement rings.

"Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" Parineeti captioned the photos.

The couple went for a pastel-themed engagement and both of them twinned in shades of ivory and blush pink. While Parineeti opted for a Manish Malhotra ensembl, Raghav wore a sherwani designed by renowned fashion designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdeva.

They later also thanked their friends and fans for showering them with unconditional love and blessings.