Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are 'overwhelmed' with love they have received: 'We come from different worlds'

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have released a joint statement to thank people for showering love and blessings on them. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav said that they both come from different worlds and that they have gained a 'bigger family' than they could have imagined.

Parineeti and Raghav: We are so touched by everything

"We are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined," their statement read.

It further read, "We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was an intimate-yet-lavish affair with several politicians and B-Town celebs in attendance. The couple had invited singer Mika Singh to perform at the bash and add Punjabi tadka to the ceremony.

The engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray among others.

After sharing their engagement pictures on social media, the couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house. Their family members also distributed sweets to the media stationed outside the venue.

Several inside pictures and videos have also surfaced online. The couple cut a huge white cake and shared a romantic liplock. They also grooved to some Punjabi songs.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav's families have known each other for many years now, and the two have been in a relationship for quite some time.

Both of them seem to have bonded over their similar educational background, as the two have done their majors in economics from the UK.

The couple had remained tightlipped about their relationship for several months, however, it was in March 2023 that the two were spotted together for the first time in Mumbai, after their dinner date. Since then, the two have been constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi, and recently, they were even seen enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match at the Mohali stadium.

