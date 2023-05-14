Inside Video: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha share romantic liplock, cut huge cake after exchanging rings

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's engagement photos and videos are doing the rounds on social media.

The couple got engaged at a private ceremony in the presence of their family members in Delhi on May 13.

Now, a paparazzo has shared an inside video from the engagement bash. It has also been shared by several fan pages on Instagram.

Read Also Net worth of newly engaged Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

In the video, the couple is seen grooving while holding each other close. They also cut a multi-layer white cake decorated with flowers. The two also share a romantic liplock before they fed each other cake.

The video also gave a glimpse of the engagement ceremony décor.

Check out the inside video here:

Raghav and Parineeti's engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, designer Manish Malhotra and several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Soon after exchanging rings, they shared some dreamy pictures on their official Instagram accounts. Parineeti and Raghav also greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house and their family members distributed sweets to the media stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve rose pink kurta, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings, a maangtika and rings. Raghav wore an achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav's families have known each other for many years now, and the two have been in a relationship for quite some time.

Both of them seem to have bonded over their similar educational background, as the two have done their majors in economics from the UK.

The couple had remained tightlipped about their relationship for several months, however, it was in March 2023 that the two were spotted together for the first time in Mumbai, after their dinner date. Since then, the two have been constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi, and recently, they were even seen enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match at the Mohali stadium.