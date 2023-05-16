Parineeti Chopra leaves her 'dil' behind as she jets off from Delhi after engagement with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Varinder Chawla

Actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi on May 13 in the presence of their close friends and family members. A couple of days after exchanging rings with Raghav at Kapurthala House, the actress has penned a special note for "Dilli" as she bid adieu to the national capital.

Sharing a picture of the Delhi airport on Instagram, she wrote, "Bye Bye Dilli. Leaving my dil behind."

Take a look at her story here:

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav also thanked their fans for showering their love and blessings on them. In a joint statement, the couple wrote, "We are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was an intimate ceremony, attended by close friends and family. Members from the political fraternity and film industry also attended the function.

Those in attendance were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. Parineeti's cousin and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended the engagement ceremony.

After the ceremony, the couple greeted the paps stationed outside the engagement venue. They also shared several dreamy pictures from the ceremony. Their family members also distributed sweets to the media.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings, mangtika and rings. On the other hand, Raghav wore an achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

