'Parineeti Chopra is moony-eyed around Raghav Chadha, he is so gentle': Wedding planner opens up about newly-engaged couple

After months of hide and seek and speculations, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are finally engaged.

The couple took everyone by surprise when they exchanged rings and made their relationship official.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a high-profile ceremony in Delhi on May 13 and the engagement was attended by some of the most eminent personalities including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others.

Wedding planner spills the beans on Parineeti-Raghav's love

Vandana Mohan, who was in-charge of planning and managing the grand engagement ceremony has now revealed some cutesy details of Parineeti and Raghav's relationship.

Vandana shared how Parineeti and Raghav "feed off each other" and that it was so easy to be around them.

"It’s the small things that stand out. He is so indulgent and gentle with her. She is moony eyed around him ..: You can see the connection. It is LOVE," she wrote, along with a picture of the couple.

She also called them hardworking, inclusive and generous people.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings on Saturday in the presence of their friends and family members. It was a pastel-themed event and both of them opted for outfits in the shades of ivory and blush pink.

While Parineeti went to her trusted designer Manish Malhotra, Raghav chose to wear a sherwani designed by his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

"Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!" Parineeti put up a post after the engagement.

Later, the couple also issued a joint statement and thanked their friends and fans for showering their love and blessings.

"We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us," a part of the note read.

While the couple has not officially announced the wedding dates yet, if reports are to be believed, it will be held by the end of this year itself.