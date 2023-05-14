Here's how Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha met and fell in love with each other

The long-standing speculations surrounding Parineeti Chopra's love life were put to rest as she got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in a private ceremony on Saturday.

The exchange of rings took place in the presence of their families, close friends, and esteemed guests at the elegant Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Now, let's dive into the enchanting tale of how Parineeti and Raghav's love story unfolded.

The duo had known each other for quite some time, with their paths crossing during their years at the prestigious London School of Economics.

As fate would have it, their friendship blossomed over the years, nurtured by their shared experiences and mutual understanding.

Parineeti-Raghav first met in London

Their initial encounter took place amidst the vibrant ambiance of London. While Parineeti obtained an impressive triple Honours degree in business, finance, and economics from the esteemed Manchester Business School,

Raghav pursued his education at the renowned London School of Economics (LSE) after successfully establishing a boutique wealth management firm in the British capital before returning to his homeland, India.

Their next encounter in Punjab

It was during the shooting of the film ‘Chamkila’ in Punjab last year that Parineeti and Raghav's bond took a romantic turn. Raghav, visiting as a friend, met Parineeti on the set, and their connection deepened over time, eventually blossoming into a beautiful love story.

Despite the whispers and rumors surrounding their relationship, neither Parineeti nor Raghav had officially confirmed their status until their heartwarming engagement on May 13, which marked a significant milestone in their journey together.

For the auspicious roka ceremony, Parineeti looked resplendent in a stunning full-sleeved turtle neck suit designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra. Raghav, on the other hand, exuded elegance in an exquisite Achkan designed by his maternal uncle, Pawan Sachdeva.

Following the completion of the sacred rituals, the couple delighted their fans by sharing dreamy pictures from the ceremony, officially announcing their union and inviting everyone to be a part of their joyous celebration.