Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings Ve Maahi for him during engagement ceremony; watch INSIDE video

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Several photos and videos of the newly-engaged couple from the intimate celebration are doing the rounds on social media and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Raghav kisses Parineeti

In one such viral video, Parineeti is seen holding Raghav's arm and singing the song 'Ve Maahi' from her film 'Kesari', after which the AAP leader planted a kiss on Parineeti's cheeks.

Raghav and Parineeti's engagement ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray among others.

After sharing their engagement pictures on social media, the couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house. Their family members also distributed sweets to the media stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve rose pink kurta, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings, a maangtika and rings. Raghav wore an achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav's families have known each other for many years now, and the two have been in a relationship for quite some time.

Both of them seem to have bonded over their similar educational background, as the two have done their majors in economics from the UK.

The couple had remained tightlipped about their relationship for several months, however, it was in March 2023 that the two were spotted together for the first time in Mumbai, after their dinner date. Since then, the two have been constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi, and recently, they were even seen enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match at the Mohali stadium.