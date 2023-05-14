Parineeti Chopra can't stop blushing as paps ask Raghav Chadha to lift the actress: 'Bhabhi ko utha lo' (WATCH)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha | Varinder Chawla

Actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi.

The duo put an end to speculations on Saturday as they exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House in the national capital.

After the ceremony, the couple took to their official Instagram accounts to share the dreamy pictures. They also made their first appearance together after getting engaged.

Parineeti and Raghav were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi outside the engagement venue. In the now-viral videos, they are seen walking hand-in-hand and looking adorably at each other. They also greeted the paps with folded hands.

Paps tease Raghav-Parineeti

The photographers didn't miss the opportunity to tease the couple. While Parineeti and Raghav smiled for the cameras, the paps were heard asking Raghav to pick Parineeti up to create a romantic moment. "Bhabhi ko utha lo," they were heard saying in one of the videos.

Take a look at the video here:

For the engagement, Parineeti wore a white kurta paired with a matching dupatta, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. on the other hand, Raghav wore an achkan from Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

Sharing their engagement pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes! Waaheguru ji meher karan..."

In one of the pictures, Raghav is holding Parineeti by her waist, while the actress leans her head against Raghav's cheeks. In the second frame, the couple poses for a cosy frame. In the third frame, Raghav is looking at Parineeti, while the latter is looking at distance.

Soon after posting the pictures, Parineeti's friends from the film fraternity wished her with messages. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless" with a couple of emojis. Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Kanika Kapoor wrote 'Congratulations' on her post. Manish Malhotra dropped some heart emojis.

Kapil Sharma wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav lots of love n happiness always."

Parineeti-Raghav's love story

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a dinner date in Mumbai in March 2023.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures and wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes."

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.