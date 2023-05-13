Parineeti Chopra’s brothers distribute sweets to media after she gets engaged to Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony (WATCH)

Uunchai actress Parineeti Chopra just got engaged to politician Raghav Chadha, and all eyes were on the couple's special occasion. Their engagement ceremony was a grand affair where the couple exchanged rings following a couple of other rituals and a dinner with friends and family.

Following their engagement, Parineeti’s brothers, Sahaj and Shivang Chopra, were seen distributing sweets to the media personnel present there for clicking photos and congratulating the just-engaged couple.

Check out the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani here:

Parinneti-Raghav’s Engagement

The duo got engaged today in an intimate ceremony with around 150 guests in attendance. Several politicians and Parineeti’s celeb friends from the industry were present at the event.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress later shared her photos with Raghav Chadha. The duo gave off a ‘perfect couple’ vibe in their engagement pictures, where both were dressed in white outfits.

Check them out here.

Parineeti's cousin leaves the venue

As soon as the engagement finished, her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas left the venue as she had to fly to the USA tonight to see her daughter Malti Marie, whom she left at home.

Photo from Varinder Chawla

Priyanka wore a stunning lime-green sari for the occasion, and without any doubt, the ‘desi girl’ stole the limelight in no time.