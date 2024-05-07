Shweta Tiwari Stuns In White Bralette & Hot Shorts, Fans Say 'Cant Believe She Is 43'

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 07, 2024
Fans of Shweta Tiwari feel that the actress is defying ageing norms at the age of 43 after seeing these pictures of her.
Shweta, who recently went on a vacation to Thailand with her family took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her trip.
The actress can be seen wearing a white bralette and black shorts in these pictures and needless to say, Shweta is setting the internet ablaze.
While these pictures speak volumes about the actress' fitness regime, her followers have been heaping praises on her in the comments section of this post.
The actress had shared various pictures from her trip to Thailand on her Instagram handle.
Shweta's trip to Thailand included a lot of scenic routes, glimpses of which have been shared by the actress on her Instagram handle too.
While Shweta was last seen in a pivotal role in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police force for Amazon, her return on screen is eagerly anticipated.
One compliment the actress often receives is people being unable to believe that the actress is 43.