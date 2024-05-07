Mohit Malik To Return With The Second Season Of Kulfi Kumar Baajewala: Reports

Mohit Malik, who wrapped up the shoot of his show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si,' opposite Sayali Salunkhe is reportedly all set to return with the second season of Kulfi Kumar Baajewala, a show he received widespread acclaim for.

According to a report in India Forums, the makers of Kulfi Kumar Baajewala and the channel is keen on bringing the show with a second season. The report suggests that Mohit has ben considered for the show already, however, there is no confirmation on Anjali Anand and Aakruti Sharma being roped in for the second season of the show. As of now, the channel and makers are still talking about the same and everything is in a very nascent stage.

Kulfi Kumar Baajewala was the story of a famous singer, Sikander and his daughter Kulfi. While the show became a massive hit instantly, Mohit, who made a comeback on television with this show also saw a revival in his acting career. The actor went ahead to gain immense popularity for his character in the show. Along with Mohit, Aakruti Sharma and Anjali Dinesh Anand too went ahead to be highly popular post their stint on the show.

While there has been no official confirmation on the same from the channel, the makers of the show or Mohit, this news is definitely going to make the day of all the fans of the show.